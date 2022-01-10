A MAN took his own life by consuming a fatal combination of drugs after fearing he would be sent to prison.

Nigel Clack, 60, from Harwich, was found at the Parkeston roundabout on the A120 on January 15, 2021.

An inquest at Chelmsford heard he had first tried to take his own life after he feared he would be jailed.

The hearing was told during his life Mr Clack had minor encounters with the law but had been crime free for 16 years until an incident in December 2019.

Mr Clack got into an altercation with a neighbour resulting in a grievous bodily harm charge on January 7, 2020 at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

However, the severity of the charge meant the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court.

The inquest heard Mr Clack’s solicitor, Shade Abiodun, did not negotiate a plea deal so he admitted attempted grievous bodily harm and a five-year jail sentence was recommended on February 5, 2020.

This led to Mr Clack’s first attempt at taking his own life in March 2020 because he did not want another custodial sentence.

After this incident, Ms Abiodun requested for Mr Clack to get help for his mental health which was granted.

The case was adjourned for four weeks as doctors produced an updated report.

Dr Mark Hainsworth treated Mr Clack’s mental health issues and alcohol abuse problems.

The inquest also heard Mr Clack was diagnosed with ADHD in his youth and prescribed Valium when he was just 13.

Dr Hainsworth said: “Nigel was not an aggressive man but at times under the influence of drugs or alcohol he could become aggressive.”

Mr Clack’s condition worsened when his mother died from pneumonia in September 2020.

Pandemic delays meant Mr Clack’s case was prolonged until another incident involving a bladed item and drugs.

Mr Clack represented himself in court on January 5, 2021.

On January 8, 2021, Mr Clack was told by Ms Abiodun’s firm he would be sentenced on January 10, 2021.

However, he went missing on that date and his body was later found.

Essex coroner Sean Horstead returned a verdict he had taken his own life.

Family pay tribute to ‘exceptional’ Nigel

FAMILY members of a man who took his own life have paid tribute to him.

Tracy Morgan, Nigel’s younger sister, told the inquest how the family wanted him to be remembered as an “exceptional human being”.

She described him as a funny, intelligent, kind and handsome.

Tracy said: “Nigel was a nature lover who loved art and fought for the freedom of the oppressed.

“He was an exceptional human being who had bad luck and the cards stacked against him from the start.”

Area coroner Sean Horstead gave his views after concluding Mr Clack took his own life.

Mr Horstead said he rued the missed opportunity to help Mr Clack through mental health services he believes should have been used more frequently.

He said: “Nigel was a remarkable person, a maverick and very different to most people.

“He had the support and deep love of his partner Marie and his family, who have expressed their care for him today.”