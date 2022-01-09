A MANHUNT has been launched for a wanted man.
Essex Police are looking for Robert McPhail, who officers want to speak to in connection to a recall to prison.
The 31 year-old, who is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, stocky with dark hair, has links to the Greenstead area of Colchester.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
