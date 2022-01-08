A RECORDING and rehearsal studio is launching a monthly support group for local industry professionals suffering from mental health, alcohol and substance issues.

Black Cactus Studio, in Great Bromley, has joined forces with musician Benjamin Brown and mental health advocate and songwriter Fraser Morgan.

Together they have created a new venture called the Big Night In, which will become an inclusive and safe environment for those working in Essex’s music sector.

Anyone who attends the free sessions, be it an artist, venue manager or sound engineer, will be encouraged to speak openly about any problems they may be dealing with.

The community group will specifically look to help people tackle their addiction, drinking and mental health struggles, but most topics can be discussed.

Black Cactus Studio founder, Alan Jones, 27, was inspired to help kickstart the project after recently benefitting himself from speaking to others about his issues.

Since doing so he has achieved 135 days of sobriety - something which he admits has been life-changing for him and could be for others as well.

The Big Night In, which is free to attend and starts in February, will take place on the first Tuesday of every month between 6pm and 7pm at the studio in Parsons Hill.

To find out more visit facebook.com/blackcactusstudio.