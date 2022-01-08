A BUSY main road in Colchester is said to have been closed after the emergency services were spotted at the scene of a crash.
Drivers travelling London-bound on the A12 have reported seeing an accident just before the Stanway turn-off and police and paramedics in attendance.
As a result of the incident it is understood queues of traffic started to form and other roads in Colchester became busy as diverted vehicles took alternative routes.
A12 closed London-bound just before #stanway #Colchester turn off due to accident, numerous emergency services in attendance. ½mile of queues then no traffic after that so clearly being diverted so Colchester could be busy— Simon Wilding (@SJWilding) January 8, 2022
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
