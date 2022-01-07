The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 424 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 28,424 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 7 (Friday), up from 28,000 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 19,290 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 21,235.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 178,163 over the period, to 14,193,228.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 637 people had died in the area by January 7 (Friday) – up from 635 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 15,097 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 112,677 people had received both jabs by January 6 (Thursday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.