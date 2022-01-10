A SEASIDE pub which failed to keep CCTV following an assault involving bar staff has had its licence suspended.

An appeal heard at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court saw magistrates impose a one-month suspension, along with revised licence conditions on The Sailor Boy in Beach Road, St Osyth.

The appeal came after the council imposed reduced hours on the pub for licensed activities, provision of late night food completely removed and a three month licence suspension placed upon it.

Magistrates allowed the appeal and reduced the penalty.

As well as the suspension, its conditions will be reduced to opening between 10am and 1am, with a last entry time of 11.30pm.

One of the named licence holders will also be removed from the licence and pub representatives were also ordered to pay £6,250 in legal costs to Tendring Council.

The council’s initial licence review had been requested by Essex Police following allegations of assault taking place immediately outside the premises in October 2020 involving bar staff and a customer.

During the subsequent investigation CCTV was supplied by the pub, but after a second request for additional footage officers were told it had been overwritten 26 days after the incident, despite the premises’ licence conditions stating that CCTV should be kept for 28 days.

It was this breach of condition, and concern over the serious nature of the allegations, which led to the council imposing revised conditions and a licence suspension.

Stephen Dyble, representing The Sailor Boy, told magistrates that during the incident a security guard working for a neighbouring business was assaulted.

The customer, who had been ejected from the pub, was later convicted of assault.

The pub has drawn up an action plan following the incident, including the installation of improved CCTV and increased staff training.

Alison Lambert, representing the council, told the court on the basis that there were no further complaints, the revised conditions were an acceptable compromise and did not oppose the appeal on those grounds.

Last week an episode of BBC soap Eastenders, featuring Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, was filmed at the neighbouring Sailor Boy Amusements and café.