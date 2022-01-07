A MAN who was arrested after a woman sustained “life-changing” injuries during a seafront attack has now been charged.
Charlie Hearn, 28, of Coulsdon Close, Clacton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm without intent and affray.
He was also charged with threatening a person with a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place and appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
Hearn was detained by police after a woman was assaulted in Marine Parade East, Clacton, at about 3am on November 14.
The victim was left with life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.
The charges comes after Zac Jagger, 26, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault, affray, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Officers had been called to Orwell Road after reports a car was being driven erratically and then shortly after they attended an assault in Marine Parade East.
Jagger will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, January 21.
