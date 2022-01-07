A RESIDENTS’ association has called for cash reserves to be used to cancel out a planned hike in council tax.

Frinton and Walton Town Council decided last month to increase its share of the tax bill by five per cent for 2022/3.

This means the average household will be paying £81.58, or an extra £3.60, towards the town council.

The levy will be in addition to the demands made by other authorities including Essex County Council, Tendring Council and the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

A report detailed Frinton and Walton Town Council’s budget of £653,533 will add £39,922 to reserves before unexpected calls on them are made – and that funds could be made available for future projects.

Alan Eldret, chairman of Frinton Residents’ Association, told the authority it already had more than enough savings and should put a stop to the planned increase.

“Councillors said there’s a need to have six months of reserves and once that had been achieved the council could respond to projects requested by residents,” he said.

“We’re going to end up with reserves of £410,000 – which is 86 per cent of the budget.

“Therefore, I’d like to make a request from residents to use some of that in excess of 50 per cent to stop the precept going up by five per cent.

“Even without an increase in the precept, the council will still increase its reserves next year.”

Frinton resident Mr Adkins added he was concerned about the way the budget was compiled – and said there was no requirement for a budget increase.

But Frinton councillor Terry Allen said the decision to increase the authority’s council tax precept was the right one.

“Since we made that decision inflation has been running at 5 to 6 per cent – everything is going through the roof,” he said.

“And with this new wave of Covid, our expected revenues will come down.

“I’m glad we did what we did – as we’re prepared for whatever happens.”