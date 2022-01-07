TROUBLEMAKING teenagers are being warned not to vandalise Clacton’s seafront gardens again or risk facing the consequences of their “idiotic behaviour”.

Environment bosses at Tendring Council believe a small band of youngsters are smashing up sections of the resort’s popular gardens.

Damage has been done repeatedly to planters, flower beds and benches installed as part of the Clacton 150 project.

The council said the callous vandals have been undoing the hard work of volunteers and the heritage projects, which celebrated the town’s milestone 150th anniversary last year.

Each time the resilient gardening volunteers and the council’s open spaces team replant and repair the damage, the vandals strike again.

There have been at least three incidents recorded in the past month.

Michael Talbot, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, decried the vandals and asked anyone with information about the mindless attacks to come forward.

“The Green Flag-winning Clacton seafront gardens and Pier Gap with the recently restored Venetian Bridge, gateway to our biggest tourist attractions, are a real jewel in the crown of the town, so to see them treated in this way is quite upsetting,” he said.

“As well as being angered by their mindless actions – and the cost it has on us all as council tax payers to fix the damage – my heart also goes out to our army of volunteers and dedicated Tendring Council staff who work in all seasons and weathers to keep our district looking so splendid.

“But whose efforts are being undermined so callously.

“We have some information which suggests this is the work of a small band of teenagers – a small minority who unfortunately risk sullying the name of the many excellent young people we have in Tendring.”

“My warning to them is to stop before we have to take this further,” he added.

“I would also appeal to their parents – if you think your child may be involved, then please have a strong word with them and explain just how idiotic this behaviour is.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact openspaceenquiries@tendringdc.gov.uk.