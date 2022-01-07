Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England and the Traffic Delays website.

These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, but with a few at the Dartford Crossing on the A282 and also the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, then take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday January 7 to Sunday January 9.

A12

The A12 southbound at the junction with the A120 near Colchester will have all lanes closed due to roadworks from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Alongside that the A12 southbound between the A1124 and the junction with the A120 Colchester West will have lanes one and two shut at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound West Tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

The anti-clockwise Junction 30 to 29 will have lane closures and exit slip road closures for electrical works from 11pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday January 8 in Essex?

A12

The A12 northbound between the A120 Colchester West and the junction with the A1124 will have lane one closed for road repairs. This disruption will take place between Saturday and Monday between 9pm and 6am.

Alongside that the A12 northbound entry slip from the A120 Colchester West will be shut for the same period of time.

Dartford Crossing

Once again the Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.