THEATRE star Lee Mead will be taking the stage to “sing a personal tribute” to Sir David Amess, saying the late MP “did so much to support art and culture in Southend”.

Lee, who comes from Southend, has been announced as the next act lined up to perform at the memorial concert at on Sunday, February 13.

The Cliffs Pavilion, in Station Road, Westcliff, will be the venue for the concert to celebrate Sir David’s life and remember his legacy.

Lee, the musical theatre and television actor, will celebrate Southend’s city status and pay tribute to Sir David.

Lee first shot to fame after winning the BBC series “Any Dream Will Do” to take the role of Joseph in the West End in 2007.

The Southend-born star then released “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door” in June 2007, which entered the UK Singles Download Charts peaking at number two.

He has since starred in BBC1’s Holby City where he played nurse Lofty Chiltern.

Lee spoke of his admiration for Sir David and his work and added he was looking forward to playing a part in marking the MP’s life and work.

He said: “I am thrilled to be performing at this special concert for Sir David Amess.

“He loved music and did so much to support arts and culture in Southend.

“I can’t wait to sing my personal tribute at this unique event.”

The inaugural Southend concert for Sir David Amess is titled “He Built This City”.

Tickets are already on sale which range from £15 to £25.

Theatre bosses have given the Cliffs Pavilion stage for free to celebrate Sir David’s life and all proceeds will be given to the five charities Sir David supported: The Music Man Project, Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue, Dogs Trust, Prost8 and Endometriosis UK.

The first act to be announced after being handed over the Cliffs Pavilion stage were the musicians from the Music Man Project, who Sir David had been an avid supporter of and is one of his five charities.

David Stanley, who runs the renowned Music Man Project in Southend, said that it is great to have Lee on board.

“I am so excited that Lee Mead will join us at the Cliffs Pavilion for Sir David special concert.

“He is a brilliant performer and always puts on a fantastic show which will inspire both his audience and fellow performers”.

Organisers are hoping to fill the theatre on February 13 and come together to mark Sir David’s contribution to south Essex.

Conservative MP Sir David was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh on October 15.

The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Politicians across the political divide queued to to pay tribute to Sir David’s immense contribution to public life.

The concert will be another chance to say “thank you”.

To buy tickets to the special performance, visit southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-david-amess-memorial-concert-2022