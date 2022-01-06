GREATER Anglia has announced it will be reducing some of its daily services as a response to fewer passengers travelling.
This comes after several rail firms decided to axe hundreds of services following coronavirus-related staff shortages.
Starting from Monday, the company will be replacing the current temporary weekday timetable with a Sunday-style timetable on most routes.
As a result, the Norwich to London Liverpool Street intercity service, which operates with 12 carriage trains, will become hourly.
The same applies for services from Walton to Thorpe-le-Soken, Manningtree to Harwich, Braintree to Witham and Clacton to Liverpool Street.
The service between Colchester and Colchester Town will also be hourly.
There will also be three trains every hour for those travelling from Colchester to London Liverpool Street.
The weekend timetable will remain unchanged.
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’ve been closely monitoring and reviewing our passenger numbers and have designed a timetable which more accurately represents the level of customers who are using the trains.
“We’ll continue to monitor passenger numbers and make adjustments if necessary, by either increasing the length of trains or adding extra services."
Customers are reminded to check the Greater Anglia website or app before travelling.
The revised timetable is as it follows:
Intercity
1 train per hour - Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester – London Liverpool Street
Great Eastern
1 train per hour - Ipswich – Liverpool Street, Clacton – Liverpool Street, Walton-on-the-Naze – Thorpe-le-Soken, Manningtree – Harwich, Braintree – Witham, Southminster – Wickford, Colchester – Colchester Town
2 trains per hour - Southend – London Liverpool Street
3 trains per hour - Colchester - London Liverpool
West Anglia
2 trains per hour - Cambridge-London Liverpool Street, Hertford East – Stratford, Stratford – Meridian Water
4 trains per hour - Bishop’s Stortford – Liverpool Street
Regional routes
1 train per hour - Norwich – Cambridge/Stansted; Norwich -Lowestoft; Norwich - Great Yarmouth; Norwich – Sheringham; Ipswich – Lowestoft; Ipswich - Felixstowe and Ipswich - Cambridge. Marks Tey - Sudbury
1 train every 2 hours - Ipswich – Peterborough
Stansted Express
2 trains per hour - Stansted Aiport - London
