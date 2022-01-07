JUST shy of three years ago the now infamous Beast from the East swept across the country with heavy snow causing chaos and disruption.

The prolonged cold snap sunk its icy claws into our atmosphere on February 24 2018 and refused to loosen its grip for roughly nine days.

During that time people from across Colchester and Tendring frequently found themselves caught-up in widespread traffic havoc.

At one point, for example, the treacherous weather resulted in a nasty crash which caused a 17-vehicle pile-up on the A120 between Colchester and Elmstead Market.

The wintery wonderland may have looked picturesque, but the realities of the Siberia-originating storm also saw rubbish collections cancelled across north Essex.

Schools closed, much to the delight of snowball-lobbing students, and it was even suggested the weather led to a 26 per cent increase in deaths at Colchester Hospital.

At its worst, the Beast from the East saw sub-zero conditions generate four inches of snow and several towns and villages in the area were shut off from civilisation.

Since the storm passed, there has been numerous weather warnings purporting to be the next big havoc-wreaker, but none have quite rivalled the original.

In fact, a year after the Beast from the East took hold, temperatures in Colchester were suspected to hit highs of 15-degrees – in February.

Two years on and the readings are once again a little bit more as they are expected to be, with scarves and thick coats still very much necessities and advisable.

Although not as low as the temperatures experienced during the Beast from the East’s ruthless reign, this weekend’s forecast predicts it could be a chilly one.

On Saturday, for example, parts of Colchester and Tendring could see temperatures as low as zero degrees, according to the Met Office.

The weather experts also suspect the next two weeks to be windy, with outbreaks of rain for most and a risk of some overnight frosts.

Whether Essex is ever hit with a storm similar to that in 2018 remains to be seen.

But if nothing else, we will always have these glorious pictures to remind us of what was more than a teeth-chattering time.