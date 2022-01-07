AN “extremely talented leader” has been appointed as the new headteacher of a school months after staff went on a three-day strike to demand change.

Graeme Napier has been unveiled as the new executive principal of Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton.

The education expert previously transformed Bexleyheath Academy from an Inadequate-rated school into a Good-rated facility after many years of turbulence.

He will now be hoping he can have a similar impact with Tendring Technology College, which hit the headlines last May when employees downed tools.

Forming picket lines outside the entrances to both sites, staff and parents protested against changes they believed would result in budget cuts and job losses.

The Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school, acknowledged it had reduced the teacher headcount but said this was due to it being “significantly overstaffed.”

Eventually, trust bosses and the National Education Union agreed somewhat of a truce.

Speaking about his appointment Mr Napier said: “I’m delighted to be taking up the role at Tendring Technology College.

“There is clearly a passionate and very capable team already in place and I’m looking forward to getting to know the students, the families and the wider community.”

David Lees, who was previously executive principal for both Tendring Technology College and Clacton Coastal Academy, will now be focusing on the latter.

Mr Napier, meanwhile, will work closely with Mrs Teri-Leigh Jones, who has been kept on in her position as Tendring Technology College’s Head of School.

Claire Heald, director of education at the Academies Enterprise Trust, said: “All schools have been through a challenging period throughout the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that both Tendring Technology College and Clacton Coastal Academy have the right support as we begin this next period of school improvement.

“David Lees has done an excellent job leading both schools, but it’s now time to have additional leadership expertise for each school.

“Graeme Napier is an extremely talented leader and he and David will do excellent jobs to make sure our Clacton schools are delivering an excellent education.”