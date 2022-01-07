A HOODED figure described as a “lowlife scumbag” has been caught on camera breaking into a van and attempting to gain access to several cars.

Shortly after 7pm on Monday Debra Ritchie’s CCTV device clocked a suspicious looking man walking down Coppins Road, in Clacton.

In a four-minute piece of footage, which has been seen by the Gazette, he is spotted trying the handles of three parked cars before reaching a white van.

The vehicle, which belongs to Debra’s husband, was left unlocked and in the clip the thief wastes no time in getting inside and having a rummage around for valuables.

Turning on his bright touch, he spends a whole minute searching throughout the front of the van but fails to find anything worth stealing.

Astoundingly, after walking off and trying to break into two other cars, he returns to the same van, only to find the back doors are locked, so he finally gives up.

Debra, 47, who has lived in the road for nearly seven years, said: “The following morning my husband got in his van and realised someone had been in there.

“Luckily he had nothing of value in it but later in the day he checked the CCTV - this lowlife scumbag was going up people's driveways and trying car doors.

“This man is obviously adept at what he is doing and he is brazen and clearly this is not the first time he has done this.

“I just want to make sure people don’t leave valuables in their cars and to make sure they are locked, although if they really want to get in the car, they will.”

The latest incident comes after an intoxicated yob reportedly terrorised Debra’s road on New Year’s Eve.

She added: “A drunk man came along damaging property, kicking mirrors from cars and breaking our neighbour’s gate.

“This carried on all the way up Coppins Road until he was out of sight – it is a very sad society and I would move tomorrow if I could.

“It is such a shame as all our neighbours are absolutely lovely and decent people.”

Watch the video at gazette-news.co.uk.