A VILLAGE charity is looking to raise vital funding to help pay for a young girl in Africa who keeps having uncontrolled and injury-inducing fits.

Benin Christian Support, which was founded by Penny Waterman, is a non-profit religious organisation based in Thorpe-le-Soken.

The charity strives to provide humanitarian aid to orphans and widows in west Africa and regularly fundraises to help those cared for by the charity.

One of those currently being looked after by the group of volunteers is a 17-year-old girl who lives in Benin.

Due to an undiagnosed condition, which the charity believes to be epilepsy, she regularly finds herself having bad seizures.

They are so bad in fact the girl is frequently putting herself at risk of serious injury.

As a result of her and her family’s lack of income, however, she cannot afford to be seen by a doctor nor can she pay for any treatments which may otherwise help her.

The organisation is now appealing to the generosity of the community to help them raise money so they can provide her with the assistance she needs.

Maureen Saunders, treasurer at Benin Christian Support, said: “She is waiting to see a specialist which will be costly, so no donation will be wasted.

“She has had several bad seizures and has suffered injuries, especially to her face.”

The charity’s latest appeal comes days after they set about helping a four-year-old girl called Marie Tindedjro, who was in desperate need of an operation to remove a large tumour from her neck.

The volunteers had received an urgent call and Marie started having scans which the organisation paid for. Sadly, however, it was too late.

Maureen added: “This little girl’s family is among the poorest of the poor in Benin and basically they have nothing.

“They do not have the money for a paracetamol let alone the visit to a doctor.

“Despite best efforts it is with great sadness Marie died on Wednesday.”

Donations to Benin Christian Support can be sent to their HSBC bank account for which the sort code is 40-21-25 and account number is 11392840.