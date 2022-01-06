AN actress and writer who has been described as a “comedy godmother” is bringing her newest show to a town centre venue.
Arabella Weir, best known for her roles in The Fast Show, Two Doors Down, and Posh Nosh, will take to the stage of Colchester Arts Centre next weekend.
The Scottish funny-woman will be visiting the area as part of her latest tour, entitled Does My Mum Loom Big In This?, which had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.
Described as “simply sensational” by comedy icon Joanna Lumley, the performance will see the international best-selling author get fearlessly honest with the audience.
Through stories about her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mum Arabella will explore the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment, and hilarity of motherhood.
In addition to her stand-up efforts, the television star has also featured in Doctor Who, One Foot In The Grave and Skins and written for The Guardian and the Independent.
Arabella Weir will perform at Colchester Arts Centre on January 16 from 7.30pm with doors opening half an hour beforehand.
Tickets, which cost £17 or £15 for concessions, can be purchased by visiting colchesterartscentre.com or calling the box office on 01206 500900.
