MORE than 100,000 women in Essex have missed their smear test during the first year of the pandemic, figures suggest.
The routine tests are offered to women between the age of 25 and 64 in an effort to prevent cervical cancer.
But according to NHS England data a quarter of the 394,083 women eligible for cervical screening in Essex during 2020-21 did not attend an appointment.
In Essex, 74 per cent of those eligible were screened – down from 76 per cent the year before.
It means an estimated 100,549 women in the area missed out on the potentially life-saving programme during the pandemic, when invites to screenings were temporarily suspended and appointments delayed.
Around 70 per cent of eligible women in England were tested during the pandemic, but coverage dropped by 2 per cent compared to 2019-20.
Samantha Dixon, chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “Our health service is under unprecedented strain at the moment and facing a long winter.
“We cannot afford to let coverage slip further.
“It will only lead to even more cancers that could have been prevented.”
Women under 49 are invited for tests every three years while those older receive invites every five years.
