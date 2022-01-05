LATEST data shows nine people have died in Colchester in the past week after recording a positive Covid test.
Figures showed there were four Covid-related deaths in Colchester reported today (January 5).
In the past week there have been nine deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
In the Tendring district, there were no deaths recorded today.
However, there have been three deaths in the past week, the same as the week before.
The number of positive Covid cases has also increased in Colchester where 388 new people tested positive for Covid today.
The number of people in the area who had a confirmed positive result in the past week is 3,271, an increase on the previous week of 12.6 per cent.
The figures also show Tendring has seen a sharper increase in coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant of the disease spreads rapidly with 295 new people testing positive today.
The date shows a total of 2,424 people had a confirmed positive test result in the district in the past week - an increase of 42.3 per cent compared to the previous one.
