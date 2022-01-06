AN elderly shopper waited just over an hour and a half for an ambulance after falling and hitting her head, as paramedics battled the mounting pressures bestowed upon them.

The woman, who is believed to have been in her 70s, is said to been exploring the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Frinton, when she tripped over.

After smacking her head on the pavement passers-by rushed to her aid and covered her in coats to keep her warm as she laid injured on the floor.

One Frinton resident, known only as Richard, 74, spotted the woman an hour and a half after her fall, by which point paramedics had still not shown up.

“There was no sign of an ambulance or even when one might be available,” said the eyewitness, who himself was shopping at the complex.

“The kind people who had stopped were trying to reassure the lady but I did not hear her responding, but she had a bandage on her head and was covered in coats.

“I did not stay longer than another ten minutes because, being 74 myself, it was quite cold and the lady certainly looked as old as me.

“I was shocked she had been waiting so long, but I would not criticise the service as so many are off with coronavirus and they are working under lots of pressure.”

Since the outbreak of coronavirus paramedics from the likes of the East of England Ambulance Service have been under an immense strain.

Last year, for example, firefighters from the Essex Fire Service had to help the NHS by becoming ambulance drivers in order to help medics cope with demand.

In recent weeks, with the more transmissible Omicron variant rapidly spreading through communities, the pressures on ambulance services have again intensified.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for the wait this patient experienced and encourage her to contact our patient experience team to discuss this.

“Demand for our services remains very high, while significant levels of staff sickness and handover delays at hospitals are also having an impact on our ability to reach patients as quickly as we would like as we prioritise urgent and life-saving care.

“The public can help us by only calling 999 for life-threatening emergencies and seeking help from NHS 111 online for urgent health advice, or pharmacies and GPs for non-urgent issues.”