FROM the front door it’s impossible to see the hive of work going on which spreads far beyond the walls of the former hotel.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring has been in existence for 48 years and operates from Imperial House, Rosemary Road, Clacton.

Known as CVST, the charitable organisation has a wide range of services and functions and has community hubs based in Clacton and in Dovercourt.

At its core is a mission to support, promote and develop the community and voluntary sector.

It champions the sector, bringing organisations together through its forum Tendring Together, and provides a voice to help shape policy, plans and strategy in the district.

Green-fingered - the Kennedy Way community garden

CVST also gives away thousands of pounds to community groups through managing various grants programmes.

But on the ground and at its heart is people.

CVST’s volunteers have worked tirelessly since December 2020 when they were first called to help out in the vaccination hubs in Clacton and Harwich.

And they are never more needed than now as the booster campaign has been ramped up in response to the Omicron variant’s rapid transmission rate.

Support - Black History Month

But there are other ways to get involved through the lunch club, walking groups, craft clubs, friendship and bereavement cafés, beach huts, allotments and even a new community garden.

A winter warmth project gives out packs to help the vulnerable stay warm during the cold months.

And working alongside these is a team of social prescribers, whose role is to help individuals with their wellbeing in non-medical ways, which includes supporting people with a helping hand when they are discharged from hospital.

Winter packs - helping to keep residents warm in the colder months

Jacqui Giffin, social prescribing team leader, said: “It’s really about helping each individual with what they need.

“It might be they are lonely, isolated, feeling low and it’s affecting their overall wellbeing.

Activity - the Beat the Street initiative

“That’s where we help, whether it be connecting them to a suitable group for friendship, utilising their skills for volunteering or a club related to their interests.

“For so many people a social prescriber can come along and really change their life.”

For more information about any of the groups, visit cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.