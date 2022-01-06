A MEMORIAL darts tournament is taking place at a seaside town venue in tribute to a young man who died.
The Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road, will see local darts players go head-to-head on February 13.
The event is being held in honour of Gary Fox, 34, who died last August and in aid of mental health charity MIND.
The cost of registering to take part in the competition, which starts at 3pm, is £5 per player.
To find out more test Dan Fox 07717125592.
