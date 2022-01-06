SEASIDERS are being encouraged to “welcome healing, energy, and joy” into their lives by taking part in an early morning dip.

The Red Beach Hut of Walton has just launched its Sunrise Swim sessions for 2022, which will run once a month throughout the year.

The events are hosted by Kim Moore who purchased the seafront chalet back in 2018 following the death of her husband, Chris, who battled alcoholism.

She has since tuned into mindfulness and relaxation and now strives to help others who have lost loved ones to addiction.

Her latest venture, the Sunrise Swim, takes place on the third Friday of every month and simply sees a group of six people get-together to have an early morning swim.

After their no-doubt slightly chilly dip, breakfast is then laid on back at The Red Beach Hut for those who took part to enjoy.

Kim said: “This event has become very popular so spaces will go quickly.

“It's the luck of the draw on the weather and the amazingness of the sunrise - or the fog - so book more than one to increase your odds of a spectacular sunrise.

“The morning is always amazing, and one you'll never forget. I promise.”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/redbeachhut.