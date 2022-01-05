A TRIO of pop-up coronavirus testing sites will be open to residents this weekend.

Lateral flow testing kits are being made available throughout Tendring as part of continued efforts to keep Covid-19 under control.

The speedy tests can return results within up to 30 minutes and do not have to be sent off to a specialist lab for evaluation.

The sites will be located in Clacton's town centre on Friday between 9am and 1pm and from 10.30am until 2.30pm at Brightlingsea's Co-Op on Saturday and Harwich's Morrisons on Sunday.