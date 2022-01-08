A MAN has been avoided jailed after he assaulted an eight-year-old boy hitting him with a belt.

Paul Smith, 44, was given an eight month suspended prison sentence – plus a restraining order – at Chelmsford Crown Court after he admitted in November to assaulting the youngster.

The court heard on January 5 2021, Smith, who now lives in Colne Way, Clacton, grabbed the boy by the throat before hitting him with a belt twice.

The assault only came to light to Smith’s then partner three days later.

It was then she was told by the youngster what had happened after the two fled the home following another domestic incident.

Kathryn Hirst, mitigating, told the court Smith’s actions were a result of his own troubled past in which he was the victim of abuse from his own family.

She said: “There is a long history of psychological trauma and physical abuse that he suffered from members of his family which have been inadequately dealt with in adult life.

“He has suffered from PTSD, depression and hyper-arousal.”

She added: “The death of his mother has caused a downturn in his psychological wellbeing, and further support was not recognised by him or psychiatric services.”

The court was told Smith is currently on bail on an accusation of possession of drugs in relation to an incident in October 2020.

Judge David Turner QC recognised Ms Hirst’s defence that Smith suffered from severe trauma but he said it did not excuse his actions.

He said to the defendant: “You behaved quite disgracefully on January 5.

“You snapped, you threatened [the] boy and grabbed him by the throat – you manhandled him shamefully.

“Anyone who takes a belt to an eight-year-old in this context deserves significant punishment.”

Judge Turner handed Smith an eight month jail sentence which is suspended for 18 months – and also put in place a restraining order preventing him from contacting his former partner or the youngster.

Smith must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity