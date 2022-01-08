A ROAD in Essex is set to close for more than two weeks.

Cliff Road in Holland-on-Sea is scheduled to close on January 31 from its junction with Kings Parade.

The road will close for 19 days while Cadent undertake mains replacement works.

Roads in Boxted are set to close for 16 days.

Boxted Road, Great Horkesley and Queens Head Road are set to close from the junction with Straight Road to the junction with The Causeway.

The closure is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 10.

This is while Essex County Council carry out carriageway patching works.

Get ready for a road in Great Tey to close for nine days.

Greenfield Drive will close from its junction with The Street to its junction with Harvesters Way on Monday, January 24.

The closure is taking place while carriageway patching works are undertaken by the county council.

Gas Transportation Co is set to carry out block replacement works in Tiptree.

This will force Grove Road to close for seven days on February 3 from its junction with Barbrook Lane to its junction with Wilkin Drive.

Drivers should be aware of a five-day road closure in Jaywick.

Alleyne Way is scheduled to close from its junction with Park Square East to its junction with Union Road.

It will close from Thursday, January 27, while the county council undertakes footway patching works.

Get ready for another five-day road closure in Kirby Cross.

Elm Grove is set to close from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Willow Avenue on February 4.

The closure is taking place while carriageway repair works are undertaken by the county council.

Drivers are set to face another five-day road closure in Clacton.

Crown Road will be closed from its junction with Cherry Tree Avenue to its junction with Arnold Road from Friday, January 21.

The closure is in place while footway patching works are carried out by the county council.

UK Power Networks is set to carry out new connection works in West Mersea.

This will close Empress Avenue from its junction with East Road for five days.

The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, January 10.

Drivers should be aware of another road closure in Holland-on-Sea.

Chelmsford Road will close from its junction with Windermere Road to its junction with Ipswich Road on Tuesday, January 25.

The road will close for four days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by the county council.

Anglian Water is carrying out new connection works in Colchester.

This is set to close Prettygate Road from its junction with All Saints Avenue on Monday, January 24, for three days.

For more information on upcoming roadworks, head to www.gazette-news.co.uk/announcements/public_notices/