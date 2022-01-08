Eco-friendly and zero waste shops have seen a huge surge in recent years as people become more conscious of the impact we have on the environment.

Across Essex there are a number of stores which offer zero waste products or the chase to refill things from cereal to washing products.

The shops aim to help people cut down on plastic packaging and single use plastic items.

So if you are looking for somewhere to take your first steps towards eco living or want to support small independent businesses, we have you covered.

Here are all the eco-friendly or refill shops you can visit across Essex.

The Sustainability Store, Basildon

Nic Eco, Billericay

The Natural Way, Braintree

Naturally Unwrapped, Rayne

The Larder, Brentwood

BeaEco, Castle Hedingham

Chelmsford Wholefoods

Lathcoats Farm Shop, Great Baddow

Refill, Chelmsford

Unsealed, Clacton

Life in Eco, West Mersea

ColchEco, Colchester

Home Kitchen, Colchester

An Ethical Life, Colchester

Iceni, Great Dunmow

The Refill Room, Leigh on Sea

Clink, Leigh on Sea

SILO Refill Shop, Maldon

The Refill Den, Maldon

The Wholefood Store, Manningtree

The Refill Station, Saffron Walden

REco Store, Tiptree and South Woodham Ferrers

The Refill Cabin, Thurrock

Gifted, Thaxted

The Sustainability Store, Wickford

How to cut down on plastic

As the Government moves closer to banning single-use plastic items such as plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups, Jessica Hickie, from the Environment Agency’s plastics and sustainability team, shares her tips for swapping to non-plastic containing items.

At home

1. Baking your own bread can cut down on your use of soft plastics. Bread bags and other soft wrappers such as crisp packets don’t often get collected by local authorities – but some supermarkets are now starting to offer this service. Find out if you can drop these items off at a store near you at recylenow.com/local-recycling.

2. Wet wipes contribute to 93% of sewer blockages in the UK and end up polluting our beaches and riverbeds – switch to using a cotton flannel which can be hygienically washed and reused. Even if a wipe says it is flushable, it is better for our marine environment if you place it in a bin instead.

3. Swap the endless plastic bottles in your bathroom for shampoo and conditioner soap bars that are eco-friendly and plastic-free – or look at refill options at your local zero-waste shop.

4. If you have a floor mop with single-use wipes, switch to one with reusable cotton pads.

5. When it is time to replace your toothbrush, try one made from bamboo (electric versions are available now in bamboo too).

6. Ditch single-use plastic razors for a reusable one. Some brands are offering a subscription (and recycling) service which can be delivered to your door.

7. Switch to plastic-free menstrual products or a reusable cup.