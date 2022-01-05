FLOOD alerts have been issued for the Essex coast today.

The alert, issued by the Flood Information Service, covers the Brightlingsea seafront, Clacton promenade and Lee-over-Sands.

The alert said: “This message has been issued because some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely today between 12:30pm and 2:30pm, Wednesday 5th January.

“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

The alert added: “We are monitoring the situation and not expecting it to escalate. 

“We will update this message by 5pm this afternoon, Wednesday 5th January.”

Please send any pictures you have of flooding in these areas to dami.adewale@newsquest.co.uk.