The DVLA has rules on driving if you have certain medical conditions.

And failing to notify them could land you with a £1,000 and prosecution if you are in accident as a result.

The DVLA says drivers must tell them about seven 'notifiable conditions'.

These are anything that could affect your ability to drive safely.

Under the rules you must let them know if you develop a ‘notifiable’ medical condition or disability or a condition or disability has got worse since you got your licence.

The DVLA has also put together a A-Z list to check if you need to report your condition.

The seven 'notifiable conditions'





Diabetes or taking insulin: you must tell the DVLA is your insulin treatment lasts for more than three months, you had gestational diabetes and you needed treatment three months after birth or you get disabling hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar)

Blackouts, fainting (syncope), loss of consciousness: Ask your doctor if your blackouts, fainting (syncope) or loss of consciousness affect your driving. If they do you must tell the DVLA.

Heart conditions (including atrial fibrillation and pacemakers)

Sleep apnoea: You must tell the DVLA if you have obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome. You can consult your doctor on whether obstructive sleep apnoea will affect your driving

Epilepsy: You must tell DVLA if you’ve had any epileptic attacks, seizures, fits or blackouts. You must stop driving straight away. Your licence may be taken away and when you can reapply for it depends on the type of attack you had. If it is a one off incident you can reapply after six months if you haven’t had another attack and DVLA’s medical advisers decide there isn’t a high risk you’ll have another seizure

Stroke: You need to tell DVLA if you’re still having problems one month after the stroke, if you have had more than one stroke, if you need brain surgery or if a medical person is concerned about your ability to drive

Glaucoma: You don’t need to tell DVLA if you’re diagnosed with glaucoma in one eye and your other eye has a normal field of vision. But you must tell DVLA if your glaucoma affects one eye and either of the following also apply: you have a medical condition in your other eye or you can’t meet the visual standards for driving. You must tell DVLA if your glaucoma affects both eyes.

Will I lose my licence?





You must surrender your licence to DVLA if any of the following are true:

your doctor tells you to stop driving for three months or more

your medical condition affects your ability to drive safely and lasts for three months or more

you do not meet the required standards for driving because of your medical condition

You can apply to get your licence back when you meet the medical standards for driving again.

You must also tell DVLA about notifiable conditions if you apply for your first licence or renew your licence (if you’re 70 or over).