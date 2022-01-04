Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has been named as a finalist at the GLOMAMA awards.
The "BAFTA's for mothers" has returned for the fourth year running to celebrate the achievements of mums on social media.
The Sort Your Life Out Host has made it to the finals once again of its momentous 'People's Choice Mum Of The Year Award'.
The awards include 12 categories from Best Podcast to Best Mumpreneur.
What is Stacey Solomon's category?
The mother-of-four has been recognised in the award's People's Choice Award Mum Of The Year category.
The 32-year-old is up against "angel mum" Safiyya Vorajee.
Vorajee has been nominated for two awards after the loss of her daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain for her work with the foundation she set up in her name.
Other nominees in Stacey Solomon's category include:
Nominees in Stacey Solomon's category
- Stacey Solomon @staceysolomon
- Joeli Brearley @pregnant_then_screwed
- Safiyya Vorajee @miss_safiyya_
- Kelechi Okafor @kelechnekoff
Other celebrities have also made the shortlist, including Mylene Klass for the best Tiktok and TV Presenter Candice Braithwaite who is up for Best Instagram Page.
You can see the full list of finalists via the GLOMAMA website.
How to vote in the GLOMAMA Awards
You can vote for any of the extremely deserving mums via the GLOMAMA website.
Voting closes on Sunday, January 16 2022 so you've got to be quick!
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in March 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.