RESIDENTS are being urged to have their say over a council’s priorities for the coming year.
Tendring Council’s cabinet has approved 14 initial top priorities for the authority in 2022/3 and is now looking for comments on the proposals before adopting them.
The initial priorities include actions such as climate change action, enforcement and support for improvements of town centres.
Other priorities also look at partnership working, such as taking forward the Tendring/Colchester Borders Garden Community, Freeport East, and supporting health and education partners.
Council leader Neil Stock said people’s input would be valued.
“As we continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic it is important that we prioritise appropriately,” he said.
“While we are confident we have got the right priorities, we are keen to hear your views to shape and refine them – if you feel there is more we should be doing in a certain area, or anything we have left out, then let us know.”
People can have their say on the proposals by taking part in a short survey, the results of which will be considered by cabinet at the end of the month.
To complete the survey go to smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EMRP3H/. Paper copies are also available from the council’s reception areas.
The deadline for responses to be made in time to be considered by cabinet is January 19.
