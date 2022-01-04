Tendring's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am March 4 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Hare Green Interchange to Ramsey Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A120, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, junction with Harwich Road between Horsley Cross and Bentley Road. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of BT.
• A120, from 8am January 17 to 4pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross and Harwich Road roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
