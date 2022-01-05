CLACTON pier has bought one of its most popular rides having leased it for the first time last summer.

The big wheel, which operated from June through to October, will now be a permanent part of the seaside attraction’s offer.

It is due to return from its winter break in Wales next week and the aim is to have the wheel ready for visitors during February half term.

The decision to purchase the ride came following a successful introductory season and planning permission being granted by Tendring Council.

The 33-metre-high structure will return to its previous home at the front of the pier, although it could be moved further onto the site in the future.

Director Billy Ball said that buying wheel is a major statement of intent and a show of faith in Clacton and its future.

“This is another significant investment for us. It would have been easy to continue to lease the ride from its previous owners, but we wanted to add it to our offering on a permanent basis,” he said.

“We may well have to take it down for a few months in the winter, and for its regular maintenance, but it is now our property, and it is here to stay.

“We are delighted to be able to make this announcement which we feel is an important step to help return Clacton to premier league status.”

Mr Ball added that the ride pulled in the crowds last summer and helped to increase footfall overall.

It was introduced as part of the pier’s 150th birthday celebrations along with the Looping Star Roller Coaster and Race’O’Rama rides.

The ride is due to start arriving back from Wales on January 11 and the main structure will begin to be rebuilt the following day, weather permitting.

Work is due to be carried out on the canopy and cars as part of their maintenance and they will be added later ready for half term.

Mr Ball said that preparations for the return of the wheel have already begun this week with its site being made ready for the installation.