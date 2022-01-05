A FAMOUS comedian renowned for his hard-edged and political satire is set to perform his newest show at a seaside venue.
Al Murray, The Pub Landlord, will take to the stage of the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, on March 3.
The show, entitled Gig For Victory, is part of his 2022 UK tour and has been described as “hilarious” and “a wondrous sight”.
Tickets for the seated 7.30pm performance cost £31.80 in total and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.
