A TEAM of mountain walkers have officially raised hundreds of pounds for charity after taking on a testing climb.
Amelia Waterman, 7, from Thorpe-le-Soken, recently conquered Ben Nevis, in Scotland, alongside her nan Penny.
The avid adventurers were joined by Gill Kendall and Sue Mills and together scaled 1,345-metres above sea level in aid of the Benin Christian Support charity.
The have now confirmed they raised a total of £785 in donations for the non-profit organisation, which provides humanitarian aid in west Africa.
