A TEAM of mountain walkers have officially raised hundreds of pounds for charity after taking on a testing climb.

Amelia Waterman, 7, from Thorpe-le-Soken, recently conquered Ben Nevis, in Scotland, alongside her nan Penny.

The avid adventurers were joined by Gill Kendall and Sue Mills and together scaled 1,345-metres above sea level in aid of the Benin Christian Support charity.

The have now confirmed they raised a total of £785 in donations for the non-profit organisation, which provides humanitarian aid in west Africa.