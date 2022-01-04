A YOUNG man was arrested after officers responded to reports of drug dealing in an alleyway.
The Tendring Community Policing Team was called to Northbourne Road, Clacton, on December 23.
The force attended the scene after receiving reports of suspected drug dealings taking place in a secluded walkthrough.
Officers engaged in a foot chase with one individual before recovering wraps of drugs and a large sum of cash.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to supply and has been released under investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.