FIRESTARTERS have been slammed as “reckless” by furious residents after causing a New Year’s Day inferno to rage just metres away from a family home.

Two crews of firefighters from Clacton Fire Station were called to Beach Way, in Jaywick, at about 8.30am on January 1 after reports of a blaze.

Upon arrival the teams were confronted with a small fire which had been started outside of a property, which itself had also caught alight.

After battling the fire for roughly 40 minutes the firefighters eventually managed to extinguish the blaze before making the scene safe for residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started after a pile of sofas and discarded waste which had been dumped on the seal wall was touched.

One resident, whose property neighbours the one which sustained some damage, said: “I thought I was dreaming that I could smell smoke.

“But then I went into my front-room and I could see smoking coming through and then I saw flames from my backdoor, so I got on the phone to the fire service.

“It has shocked me that someone could have done this and now I am having trouble sleeping and my son is really worried it might happen again.

"They could have destroyed our home."

The latest Jaywick blaze follows a myriad of flame-fuelled attacks on the coastal village last year and also comes after a parked vehicle exploded in the area.

Not to be deterred, however, the Jaywick community has now come together to clean up the ash-covered mess left on the seafront following the New Year’s Day inferno.

Brad Thompson, vice chairman and secretary of the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, has now lambasted those responsible for starting the fire.

He said: “We have seen already what can happen in Jaywick with the fires we had before, so people should know better than this.

“Someone had dumped sofas and rubbish on the path and then an empty property got broken into and trashed.

“There was a family in the house just next door but those who broke in then set fire to the sofas outside – it is reckless behaviour.”