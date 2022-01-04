POLICE are no longer looking to identify a man after a woman was left with “life-changing” injuries following an assault in Clacton.
Essex Police last week issued CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack in Marine Parade East.
The incident happened at around 3am on Sunday, November 14.
On Tuesday, a spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are no longer looking to identify a man in connection with an assault in Clacton.
“A 28-year-old local man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.”
In November, police were called to Orwell Road after reports a car was being driven erratically. Shortly afterwards, officers were called to Marine Parade East to reports of an assault.
Zac Jagger, 26, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, has already been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault, affray, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, in relation to the incident.
He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 21.
