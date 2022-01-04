PLANS to revert a homeless hostel back into a village care home for people with mental health issues have been submitted to Tendring council.
Brick Barn residential care home in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, was given permission to be a hostel after the Loyalty Project successfully applied for change of use.
Neighbours questioned whether the village was an appropriate place to open a homelessness centre, with concerns about drinking, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.
However, the former manager of the site said issues like this would not occur.
Chris Walters of Kirby Village Preservation Society, opposed the initial change from the care home to the hostel.
Ms Walters said: “Occupants of this property have previously caused disturbance to the village residents.
“It is no place for lost souls to wander aimlessly or sit on a bench and drink alcohol by the shop and bus stop.
“There is no casual work available nor is there entertainment. Bus transport links to access education facilities are poor and the railway station is some distance away.
“This is not the village for a business of this type, which would be far better situated in a more urban area.”
A final decision on the proposal will be made by January 21.
