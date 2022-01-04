Some areas around the UK will face localised blizzard conditions and up to 80mph winds which replaces seasonal highs that have been lingering for several days.
Warm winds coming from the mid-Atlantic created warmer than normal temperatures across the festive period, hovering around 16C. This made it the warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record.
The Met Office has said Tuesday, January 4 will be “noticeably colder across the whole country”, with temperatures peaking at 8C or 9C in the south of England.
In England, this could bring snow over the Pennines and North York moors, as well as sleet to areas like Essex and London.
Stepping out to go #BackToWork across the south of the UK this morning? You may need to take an extra layer as maximum temperatures of the day are occurring right now!
Will it snow in Essex?
The Met Office has forecast that Essex will largely see rain and sleet on Tuesday, January 4 rather than snow.
Rain and strong winds will return on Thursday, January 6 with the one thing remaining consistent being the temperature.
From Tuesday to Thursday the temperature will often feel like it as a zero degrees or below, with it reaching a maximum temperature of four degrees.
