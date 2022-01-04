VOLUNTEERS at a lifesaving sea charity had to jump into action after reports of a yellow floating inflatable boat.
The Clacton RNLI crew was pinged at 2.19pm last Sunday in the area near Jaywick.
On arrival, the crew located two large yellow plastic objects which were recovered to be landed at the shore.
A brief search of the area was then conducted and since nothing was found, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the beach.
