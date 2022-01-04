LIFEBOAT crews got their first shout for 2022 after a kite surfer was reported to be having difficulties at sea.
RNLI Clacton's volunteers were pinged last Sunday at 10.56am.
The crew quickly launched into clear and calm weather conditions to a location very close to that of the surfer and the lifeboat station.
It then emerged the casualty had made it safely back to the shore.
On their way back, however, volunteers assisted and offered advice to another surfer who appeared to be struggling at sea.
