A CASANOVA from Clacton who once unknowingly called a famous television host is hoping to find true love as part of a brand-new Channel 4 dating show.

Luke Worley, 29, from Clacton, will appear in The Language of Love, presented by industry stalwart Davina McCall and Spanish singer Ricky Merino

The telecom sales manager, joined the series after catching the attention of the show’s casting agent, who had seen him in the local and national press.

While on holiday in Greece he had FaceTimed Maya Jama after dialing a number which had been given to him by a girl he had met in a bar.

“Things started to die down in the press and then I received a message on my Instagram asking if I was looking to find love,” he said.

“When I spoke to the casting agent she said my personality is made for television and two days later I found myself in London at the office of a production company.

“I remember saying love is the only thing missing in my life and that I want someone to come home to after a long day at work.

“To be honest I didn't stop talking and they were all laughing at me and the next day I got a call saying they loved me and wanted me on the show.

“I was genuinely shocked as you don't normally see 'normal' looking people on these dating shows.”

The programme, which has already been filmed, follows a group of British and Spanish singletons who must overcome the language barrier in order to find love.

Luke added: “The show was an unbelievable experience and it will be absolutely hilarious to anyone watching.

“It was so tough as the language barrier is a huge thing for me, I normally use my words to impress, so having that taken from me I felt lost.

“After a couple days it got easier and I started to see connections developing between everyone in the villa but there was also intense rivalry.”

The Language of Love airs every Tuesday at 10pm until February 22 starting on Tuesday January 4.

