A MUM has branded the Government’s coronavirus testing system “a joke”.

Lucy Cavell, 49, has a history of heart attacks, so when she started to experience chest pains on New Year’s Eve she decided to call an ambulance.

After returning a negative lateral flow test prior to the arrival of paramedics, she was taken to Colchester Hospital where she had to take a PCR coronavirus test.

Following a wait in a restricted area, which Lucy says was reserved for Covid-19 patients, the mother-of-three was reportedly given the all-clear.

Reassured her result was negative, Lucy was permitted to access more public areas of the hospital and subsequently had blood tests, X-Rays of her chest and an ECG.

However, two days later she says she was contacted by the NHS’s Test and Trace service telling her to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

The mother-of-three said: “I left the hospital thinking I had a clear bill of health and thinking I was clear of coronavirus because I had been told I was negative.

“So I called the hospital after speaking to Test and Trace and they told me I had taken two tests while I was there but I had only done one swab.

“I then phoned and spoke to the matron who said I definitely had coronavirus – this was after I had sat next to a pregnant lady after being told I was negative.

“I am not irresponsible and the whole idea of the testing is to stop me potentially infecting other people but this makes it pointless – it is a joke.”

Lucy, who lives in Clacton, has so far decided against having any coronavirus vaccinations due to her medical history.

As a result of her positive Covid-19 result, Lucy has now had to cancel a family holiday to Centre Parcs.

“We have not done a great deal over Christmas because we were going away, so it messed up our holidays but they are giving us our money back,” she said.

“I am now waiting for a PCR test to be sent to me but I am also still none the wiser as to whether I have Covid or not. I may well have it but I have no faith in the test I did at the hospital.”

The Gazette contacted the trust which runs Colchester Hospital but it did not respond by the time of going to press.