A MAN dubbed the Speedboat Killer following the death of a young Clacton woman is serving his sentence alongside infamous murderers, it has been reported.

Charlotte Brown, 24, was killed in December 2015 while on what was her first date with web designer Jack Shepherd, 31, in London.

The beloved daughter, whose mum Roz Wickens works for Tendring Council, died after Shepherd’s speedboat crashed and capsized on the River Thames.

He was subsequently convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and was sentenced to six years behind bars.

Having initially gone on the run, Shepherd is now said to be serving his jail time inside the Category A high security prison HMP Frankland in County Durham.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Soham murderer Ian Huntley and serial killer Levi Bellfield are also at the prison.

Caretaker Huntley murdered schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman while Bellfield killed Milly Dowler, 13, Marsha McDonnell, 19, and Amelie Delagrange, 22.

Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens, who abducted and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, is also serving his life sentence at the prison.

Following his move, a source closed to Shepherd said: “He spends his days writing to friends and family and getting on with the other inmates.

“Prison has been a humbling experience for him.”

During his trial, the jury heard Shepherd had acquired the 14-ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO boat to impress women, but the purchase ended in tragedy.

Riddled with defects, the boat capsized after hitting a log near the Wandsworth Bridge which resulted in both Shepherd and Charlotte being thrown into the water.

After her death, mum Roz paid tribute to the beauty company executive consultant, who had completed an English Literature degree at the University of Essex.

She said: “I’ll never get over the pain of losing my daughter and I cannot describe how overwhelming and immensely hard it’s been.

“The whole thing has been horrendous and there are just no words to explain the pain and anguish I have felt. I can’t describe what we have been through as a family.”