Colchester and Tendring are now the only areas in Essex to not fall into the black list of worst Covid cases.

It comes as the county recorded more than 25,000 cases in the seven days to December 28.

Overall this was an increase of 4,323 cases on the week before and gave Essex an infection rate of 1,684.9.

The Government’s interactive Covid map breaks down each area and colour codes them depending on how many cases there are.

All the districts in Essex are now coloured black, with the exception on Colchester and Tendring.

Areas in black mean the case rate is more than 1,600 cases per 100,000 people.

In Colchester there were 2,824 cases recorded in the seven day period giving the area a infection rate of 1,432.

For Tendring there were 1,729 cases recorded meaning it has a rate of 1,173.4.

There are now two areas within Colchester which are black on the map.

Abbey Field has an infection rate of 1,978.8 with 156 new cases recorded.

Mile End & Braiswick recorded 303 cases giving it a rate of 1,934.6.

In Tendring both Elmstead Market and Ardleigh and Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington are black on the map.

It comes as toughened coronavirus measures in schools will begin this week.

The most controversial move for schools is the reintroduction of face coverings in classrooms for students in year 7 and above.

Meanwhile, all secondaries have been asked to provide an on-site test for students ahead of their return to the classroom.

An additional 7,000 air cleaning units will be provided to schools, colleges and early years settings to improve ventilation in teaching spaces.

And 12 to 15-year-olds are being encouraged to get fully vaccinated with two jabs and 16 and 17-year-olds are now eligible for a booster dose.