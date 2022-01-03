A prisoner who absconded while on temporary release has been arrested in Essex. 

Robbie Burton, also known as Paul Burton, was due to meet at a rendez-vous point in Ipswich on Friday December 10, but failed to turn up.

Initial enquiries failed to locate Burton, 46, who is serving a 5 year sentence for burglary and fraud offences.

Burton is serving his sentence at Hollesley Bay prison and had been allowed out on a temporary release licence.

Suffolk Police has now confirmed Burton was found in Southend on Christmas Eve and has been returned to the prison system. 

