A weather warning is in place in Essex today amid fears thunderstorms could lead to disruption.
The Met Office has issued the yellow warning for the entire county.
It is in place between 12pm and 6pm today.
Forecasters say A band of thunderstorms will move eastwards, perhaps leading to some localised disruption.
The Met Office says to expect:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance of some damage to trees and buildings, such as fallen branches and tiles blown from roofs
It comes following a spell of unusually mild weather, which saw the New Year’s Day record broken in the UK for the warmest temperature.
Forecasters are predicting colder weather for the coming week, with parts of Essex set to see night-time temperatures below freezing by mid-week.
Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud urged people to “make the most of the warm weather, because a change is on the way as we go into the early part of next week”.
He said: “We are going to be losing the sub-tropical air flow and replacing it with some things from the north.
“Temperatures will definitely go back to average, with a return of frost and some snow in the forecast across north areas and across the hills.”
