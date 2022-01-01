As Christmas ends and the New Year begins, many of us will plan nothing more than to sit in front of the TV in January.
A culmination of dark night, Dry January attempts and financial recovery from the festive season makes January the perfect month for curling up on the sofa.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for January, with more still to come throughout the year.
Here is the list of new Netflix releases in January including TV shows, Netflix originals, films and documentaries.
(N* = Netflix Original):
Netflix TV series and films in January 2022
1 January
- Fracture (2007) – Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling stars in this crime thriller about an attorney climbing the career ladder but comes across his toughest case to date.
- Marie Antoinette (2006) – Sofia Coppola directs this historical drama telling the story of the ill-fated French queen, Marie Antoinette played by Kirsten Dunst.
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – Classic comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy.
- Scream 4 (2011) – The fourth entry in the horror movie franchise.
- She’s The Man (2006) – Amanda Bynes headline this romantic comedy about a girl heading to an elite boarding school disguised as a boy.
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – Romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.
- The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N – The final season of the French comedy series.
- Werewolves Within (2021) – Sam Richardson headlines this horror-comedy that adapts the video game of the same name which follows a small town that’s being attacked by werewolves.
3 January
- The Gentlemen (2019) – Action crime comedy with a huge ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Colin Farrell. About an American expat selling off his drug empire in London.
- The Nest (2020) – Jude Law and Carrie Coon stars in this romantic drama about an American entrepreneur’s family moving to a quiet English country manor.
5 January
- Four to Dinner (2022) N – Italian romantic comedy about four couples who puts the notion of there being a soulmate for everyone to the test.
- Rebelde (Season 1) N – A new revival series based on the popular Spanish musical series and described as a soap opera.
- Redemption of a Rogue (2020) – Black-comedy about a prodigal son returning home seeking salvation for his sins.
6 January
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – Season 2 of the anime series based on the Valve MOBA.
- The Club (Part 2) N – New episodes of the Turkish period drama series set in 1950s Istanbul.
- The Wasteland (2021) N – Spanish-language horror film about a family living in seclusion visited by an evil being.
- Uncle Drew (2018) – Comedy about a sneaker salesman reteaming with his old basketball squad to try and win a streetball tournament.
7 January
- Johnny Test (Season 2) N – A new action-packed season from WildBrain Studios.
- Mother / Android (2021) N – Chloe Grace Moretz headlines this dystopian sci-fi thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world where an android uprising took place.
10 January
- Undercover (Season 3) N – Dutch-language crime thriller returns for another season.
13 January
The Journalist (Season 1) N – Japanese series from director and writer Michihito Fujii. Adapts a 2019 theatrical film of the same name and revolves around a reporter who is looking to expose modern issues in Japan.
14 January
- Archive 81 (Season 1) N – A new horror series loosely based on a popular podcast. The Series is about an archivist falling down a rabbit hole.
- The House (Season 1) N – Stop-motion comedy anthology series about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home.
19 January
- El marginal (Season 4) N – Argentinian thriller series.
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N – New episodes of Netflix’s reality series.
21 January
- Munich – The Edge of War (2021) N – Adapting the best-selling novel from Robert Harris, this movie documents the days leading up to the Second World War.
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N – It’s the endgame for the Byrde family as tensions rise for the first half of the final season.
25 January
- Neymar: The Perfect Choice (2022) N – Football documentary on the Brazillian player.
28 January
- Home Team (2022) N – Kevin James produces and stars in this NFL movie about a head coach who is suspended and ends up coaching his sons team instead.
- In From the Cold (Season 1) N – Thriller spy series about a mother who has gone into hiding but has her life turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy.
- The Orbital Children (Season 1) N – Anime sci-fi series set in a future where AI has advanced significantly and you can effortlessly travel through space.
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Limited Series) N – Comedy parody starring Kristen Bell.
