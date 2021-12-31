A KIND-HEARTED pensioner who baked hundreds of pies to help feed the vulnerable at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list.
Great-great-grandmother Flo Osborne, who is 91, started making pies for Harwich residents in April 2020 - and was baking as many as 20 a day.
Flo, who was waking up at the crack of dawn to start baking in her tiny kitchen in Dovercourt, has been handed the gong for services to vulnerable people and the community in Harwich.
Flo’s batch baking started after she was approached by former firefighter Les Nicoll for help with his community campaign, North Essex Support Team (NEST).
Flo said: “I’m very surprised but very pleased to get it.
“I got involved because my son Graham was helping Les to make dinners for the vulnerable and I started making a pies a few days a week.
“I just wanted to help a good cause - I never thought it would go as far as this.
“I can’t remember how many pies I have made now, I never counted - there were cherry pies, blackberry and apple pies and many others.
“The cherry pies were people’s favourites - and I’m still making them.”
Brightlingsea businesswoman, town and district councillor Jayne Chapman has also been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Brightlingsea.
The Rev Donald Smith, of Frinton, was also honoured with a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Frinton particularly during the pandemic.
